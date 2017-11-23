MCS Fire Prevention Day

Members of the West Pawlet, Pawlet and Rupert volunteer fire departments recently participated in the annual Fire Prevention Day at the Mettawee Community School (MCS). All three departments advised that November is a great time to check the batteries in your smoke detectors, coinciding with time change. Additionally, it is always a good idea to sit down and talk to your children about a safe meeting place, and what to do in the event of an emergency. MCS principal Brooke DeBonis said, “I want to thank the firefighters for their time. They did an excellent job teaching our students about fire safety.”