MCS Fire Safety Day a Success

Like the leaves changing colors, the Mettawee Community School Fire Safety Day has become an annual event for the towns of Pawlet and Rupert. This year’s day for raising fire safety awareness took place at the school on Tuesday, October 9. Heading the program were the Volunteer Fire Departments of Rupert, West Pawlet and Pawlet, with a helpful assist from the Vermont Forest Fire Control and special guest Smokey the Bear. Fire trucks lined up in the parking lot where students eagerly took turns learning about firefighting. They closely examined hoses, chain saws, water packs, protective helmets, fireproof clothing, special communication devices and more. A forest ranger demonstrated a variety of customized tools used to fight fires in the woods. Of special interest to the students was a tool called a Pulaski – half axe and half adze, a digging tool used to dig a dirt trench to keep a fire from spreading. Another attraction was the firefighter fire shelter, a shiny protective wrap used as a last resort when the fire is too hot. One observant kindergarten student noted, “Just like a caterpillar’s cocoon.” The students also learned the importance of taking precautions at home in three basic steps called the Three Knows: know if your home smoke detector works (check it twice a year); know the sound the detector makes; and know a designated spot outside where the family can meet to make sure everyone is safe. Students were also reminded to know your address in case you need to call 911 to report a fire. At the end of the day, they all went home with souvenirs to remind them of what they learned.