MCS Launches Food Program

Mettawee Community School recently launched a backpack food program to support school families with food. Principal Brooke DeBonis, who has been eager to get this program started because there are families that will benefit from getting breakfast and lunch over the weekends, said, “We will include different foods each week, but so far we’ve packed peanut butter, jelly, tuna, mac and cheese, ravioli, cereal, oatmeal, cereal bars, yogurt, cheese sticks, raisins, fruit, milk cards and other snacks.” MCS partnered with community members from the area’s summer lunch program which provides food to families in Manchester, Dorset, Danby, Pawlet and Rupert throughout the summer. “We would not have been able to do this … program without the support from Karen Allen, Nan Leach and Paul Turnley from the summer lunch program,” DeBonis explained. “In addition, I would like to thank the Grateful Hearts of Vermont for giving us organic soups, chowders and fruit breads that we are able to include.” Most importantly, DeBonis said she would like to thank the MCS kitchen staff, Heather Champney and Lisa Olsen, for ordering the food and packing the bags each week, and Price Chopper in Granville, N.Y. for their donations. The plan is to continue the backpack program throughout the school year.