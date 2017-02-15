MCS Names Geography Bee Winners

Like others schools in Vermont and across the US, the Mettawee Community School held its preliminary rounds of the school-level Geography Bee in January. Finalists – the top finishers who scored five to six correct answers – were students John Smith, Rowan Hughes-Muse, Tim Pratt, Sam Cole, Tucker Haynes, Isis Breton, Myra Aldanondo, Tim Southworth and Collin Norton. The final competition and championship round was held on January 25. Mettawee’s third place winner is Tucker Haynes and the runner up is John Smith; MCS champion for the year is Tim Southworth. Tim will learn March 1 as to whether he got into the state-level bee on March 31 at Castleton University.