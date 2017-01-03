MCS Students Show Kindness

As part of a year-long unit on kindness and gratitude, Mettawee Community School fourth graders in Ms. Robertson’s classroom collected and organized school supplies with the goal of sending them to children in deserving schools in Africa. Before Christmas, the supplies were wrapped and sent off as part of the Develop Africa program. Through their efforts, many of the fourth graders recognized how fortunate they are to have a beautiful school to attend, and were happy to send the school supplies to children who aren’t as lucky in Africa. For more information, visit developafrica.org/educational.