MCS’s Rampone Named UVM 2018 ‘Outstanding Teacher’

The Mettawee Community School in West Pawlet serves as the K-6 elementary school for the towns of Pawlet and Rupert. It is home to UVM Outstanding Teacher Award winner for 2018/2019, Mark Rampone, who learned of his recognition at the BRSU Welcome Back Ceremony in August. Every year the College of Education and Social Services at the University of Vermont, together with Vermont supervisory unions and school districts, join to honor the accomplishments of the state’s outstanding educators. Over 70 teachers were recognized in 2017. Rampone has been invited to attend the Outstanding Teachers Day ceremony at the University of Vermont in Burlington on October 1.

Principal Brooke DeBonis said, “Mark is a devoted teacher who is energetic, engaging and fun! [He] spends time building close relationships with his students and he works hard to support all of them so they are successful. Mark has a great sense of humor and collaborates well with the staff members at Mettawee.” When asked for his reaction to receiving the Award, Rampone, who has taught grades three to six, responded, “I owe this all to the kids. The joy of teaching is being with the students and watching them grow. I’ve been doing this for 30 years, the last 20 years at the Mettawee School. I can’t think of a better place to be.”

While Rampone comes from a family with history of working in education, the classroom was not his original idea of a career path. “My undergrad degree at UVM was in agriculture. I had visions of being a veterinarian,” Rampone continued, “Then after college I spent some time as a substitute teacher and realized how much I enjoyed working with kids. I put together a number of odd jobs so I could go back to school to get my education degree. Looking back over the years, I know I made the right decision. Looking ahead, I can’t wait to get back into the classroom.”