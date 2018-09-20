Medicare Workshop in Bennington

Southwestern Vermont Council on Aging’s SHIP (Statewide Health Insurance Assistance Program) will present a free Medicare workshop on Wednesday, September 26, at the SVCOA office, 160 Benmont Avenue, Bennington. The session will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. SHIP provides information, assistance and support to Medicare beneficiaries who need help selecting or managing public and/or private health insurance benefits. The workshop will be led by Elizabeth Greaney, SHIP Coordinator with SVCOA, and will cover a range of topics including Medicare Part A and Part B, Medicare C (Medicare Advantage Plans), and Part D – prescription drug coverage. The session will also cover Medicare Supplemental Insurance (Medigap), enrollment periods and coming off of employer based insurance.

Pre-registration is not required, but appreciated. For more information or to sign up, call 802-442-5436 or email egreaney@svcoa.net.

SVCOA exists to be a community force in creating and sustaining opportunities for elders and caregivers in our region to help assure that elders are able to maintain maximum independence and quality of life. For more information, visit svcoa.org.