Medicare Workshop

SVCOA’s SHIP (Statewide Health Insurance Assistance Program) will present a Medicare Workshop at the Southwestern Vermont Council on Aging office, 160 Benmont Avenue, Bennington, on Wednesday, March 28, from 3 to 5 p.m. The workshop is free and offers information for those new to Medicare. SHIP provides information, assistance and support to Medicare beneficiaries who need help selecting or managing public and/or private health insurance benefits. Topics at the workshop, led by SHIP coordinator Elizabeth Greaney, will include Medicare Part A and Part B, Medicare Part C (Medicare Advantage Plans), and Part D Prescription Drug Coverage. The discussion will also include Medicare (Medigap) Supplemental Insurance, enrollment periods and coming off employer-based insurance. Time for questions will also be provided. Registration is not required, but appreciated, at 802-442-5436 or egreaney@svcoa.net. This workshop will also be held in Bennington on April 25.