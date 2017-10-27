Meetinghouse Café Welcomes Jazz Pianist for Concert

Lauren Hooker, a nationally touring New York-based jazz pianist and singer/songwriter will be featured at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship’s Meetinghouse Café, located at 108 School Street in Bennington, on Saturday, November 4. The concert begins at 7:30 p.m. A $10 donation is suggested. Hooker is an award-winning vocalist/pianist, songwriter, storyteller and arts activist with three critically acclaimed CDs and numerous radio and television appearances to her credit. She has performed and/or recorded with some of the best in the business, including Rufus Reid, Mike Richmond, and Billy Holiday’s former pianist, Mal Waldron, to name a few.