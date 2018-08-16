Members of Northshire Food System to Explore Opportunities

Northshire Grows and Vermont Farm-to-Plate Network are convening farm and food businesses, workforce groups and educators on Tuesday, August 21, from 12 to 3:30 p.m. at the Dorset Inn in Dorset Village. This learning event will collect input about workforce needs for the Northshire’s farm and food sector, and explore supply and demand opportunities in the region. Liz Ruffa from Northshire Grows and Sarah Danly from the Vermont Sustainable Jobs Fund will lead a regional inquiry of workforce strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and challenges in farm- and food-related businesses. The meeting will focus on workforce/education/business (WEB) partnership opportunities for students, youth and adults looking to join the land- and hospitality-based work force. The second part of the meeting will explore how to increase market channels for farm products through sales to academic and healthcare institutions, restaurants and hospitality businesses. This Food Shed Forum will match buyers and sellers and is designed for businesses and organizations interested and involved in the farm and food industry; it is closed to the general public. If you are involved with workforce, education and/or the farm and food sector, contact liz@northshiregrows.org for more information.