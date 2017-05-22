Memorial Day 2017

Arlington

American Legion of Arlington Lions Club are organizing a Memorial Day Parade at 11 a.m. on Monday, May 29. Drive your tractor, ride your horse, march with your crowd-friendly pet, decorate your bicycles or a float. The parade will step off at 11 from Russel Street and will end at Fisher Elementry School. Following the parade there will be a ceremony.

Bennington

Bennington’s parade in honor of those in the Armed Forces who gave their lives for our country will take place on Monday, May 29, beginning at 11 a.m. at the old high school, proceeding down Main Street to North Street, and ending at the Vermont Veteran’s home. Line up starts at 10:30. Call the Bennington VFW for details at 802-442-9857.

Brandon

The Memorial Day Parade in Brandon starts at 10 a.m. on Monday, May 29, at the Village Green, concluding with speeches and the 100-year-old tradition of first-grade girls placing flowers at the base of the Civil War monument dating from 1886.

Cambridge

American Legion Post 634 of Cambridge, N.Y. sponsor the annual Memorial Day Parade at 10 a.m. on Monday, May 29. Lineup begins at 9:30 a.m. on Academy Street. The parade route follows Main Street to Route 22/South Park Street, and ends with a memorial service at the Robert Durrin Pavilion.

Dorset

The community is invited to attend the Dorset Memorial Day service and parade on Monday, May 29. The service will begin at 1 p.m. at the United Church of Dorset and East Rupert at 143 Church Street. Following the service, the parade will march to Maple Hill Cemetery and then return to the Dorset Green for the lowering of the flag. A pot-luck community picnic will be held on the Dorset Church lawn after the event. Bring a salad or dessert to share; they will provide the hotdogs. Everyone is welcome to this community event. To learn more, call the Church Office at 802-867-2260.

Granville

The Granville, N.y., Central School is holding its annual Memorial Day observance on Friday, May 26, at 8:30 a.m. Students will be creating a centennial garden by planting poppy seeds with the intention of making Granville a Flanders Field to honor fallen Veterans. Contact butch hurlburt, commander of VFW Post 1653, at 518-361-0185 or cbbutch@localnet.com to participate or if you’d like information.

Hoosick Falls

The American Legion Post 40 of Hoosick Falls, N.Y., announces that the town’s Memorial Day parade will be held on Monday, May 29, beginning at 10 a.m. in Wood Park. Antique and classic cars, tractors, marchers or floats are welcome to participate. For more information, contact Kevin O’Malley at 518-894-5035 or hoosickkid@gmail.com.

Hubbardton

A Memorial Day remembrance at Hubbardton Battlefield will take place at 12 p.m. on Monday, May 29. Battlefield flags will be raised to full mast and tribute will be paid to the soldiers of Hubbardton who lost their lives. The site is located at 5696 Monument Hill Road in Castleton.

Manchester

VFW Post 6471 of Manchester will conduct Memorial Day honors and ceremony at Dellwood Cemetery beginning at 10 a.m. on Monday, May 28. Participants will then gather at Manchester Elementary School to form a parade, preceding to Factory Point Cemetery at 11 a.m. for a brief ceremony. All are invited.

Poultney

The Town of Poultney’s Memorial Day Parade is taking place on Monday, May 29. Come celebrate the fine men and women who serve our country with honor. The parade route starts in front of Stewart’s and continues up Main Street beginning at 10:30 a.m. For more information, visit poultneyvt.com or call 802-287-2010.

Pittsford

The Pittsford Memorial Day Parade is planned for Monday, May 29, stepping off at 12:30 p.m. from the Village Green. The parade will proceed across Route 7 and head up Arch Street to the firehouse on Pleasant Street, and conclude with a ceremony. Refreshments will be served. In the event of rain, the parade will be cancelled and the ceremony will be held at the firehouse at 12:30. Spectators are also invited to the Historical Society Museum on Route 7 to see an exhibit of photos and news articles on Pittsford Veterans spanning several eras. For information, call Tom Hooker at 802-483-2281.

Wallingford

The Memorial Day Parade in Wallingford takes place on Monday, May 29. Line-up begins at True Temper on Maple Street (behind Family Dollar) at 9:45 a.m. All organizations are welcome to participate. It marches to the cemetery on Main Street for a ceremony. In the event that it rains, the ceremony will be held at the Wallingford Elementary School on School Street.

West Rutland

The town of West Rutland will honor Veterans and celebrate community with a parade on Monday, May 29, featuring color guard, marching bands, town departments, area businesses and organizations, antique cars, a bike decorating contest and a dog walk. It kicks off at 10 a.m. from Westway Plaza on Main Street. A ceremony, music and barbecue will follow at American Legion Post 87 on Pleasant Street.