MEMS Kids Harvest Pumpkins

First graders at Manchester Elementary Middle School (MEMS) harvested the first crop of the year from the school’s garden plots at Manchester Rec Park. Interestingly, the pumpkins were actually a volunteer crop! The popular vegetables were happy to overtake the plot originally intended only for potatoes and carrots. At the garden, students rotated through three stations. The first group picked pumpkins; the second group ate homemade pumpkin chocolate chip muffins made by Barb Smith; and the third group learned about pollination from Scout Proft of Someday Farm. Both women have been instrumental in helping to plant and maintain the MEMS’ garden plots, and have played active roles in developing the Farm-to-School program at MEMS. Back at school, first graders held a pumpkin sale to raise money for the Farm-to-School program. The students sorted and priced the pumpkins, advertised the sale around school, and worked the sale in shifts, raising $280 in proceeds. To learn more or to become involved in the Farm-to-School program, contact Rebecca Sherman at rsherman@brsu.org.