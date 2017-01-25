Mental Health Awareness in Youth

The Center for Health and Learning invites you to the following Umatter Youth and Young Adults Mental Health Wellness Promotion and Community Action (Umatter YYA) Kickoff Training Event on Tuesday, January 31. Governor Phil Scott is scheduled to attend at 12 p.m. The need for youth mental health wellness initiatives is clear: in 2015, 103 Vermonters died by suicide. In the state of Vermont, suicide is the first leading cause of death for youth ages 10 to14, and the second leading cause of death for youth and adults ages 15 to 34. Twelve percent of Vermont high school students made a suicide plan in the last year, according to 2015 YRBS data. Umatter YYA promotes positive mental, emotional and social wellbeing. Participants are given curricula and resources to learn about the importance of mental health wellness and resiliency in themselves and their peers, and learn to design and implement a community action project. Schools and youth groups from across the state of Vermont and the Upper Valley of New Hampshire will come together to begin this semester-long initiative from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Capitol Plaza Ballroom in Montpelier. To learn more, go to healthandlearning.org/events.