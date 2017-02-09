Mental Illness & Recovery Workshop to Take Place in Brattleboro

The National Alliance on Mental Illness of Vermont (NAMI Vermont) will offer a mental illness and recovery workshop for family members, peers and professionals at Brattleboro Memorial Hospital, Conference Room 2, on Saturday, February 18. Registration is required. Learn basic information about major mental illnesses, including schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, major depression, panic disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder and borderline personality disorder. The day-long workshop will also provide an overview of effective treatments, accessing services, evidence-based practices available in Vermont, coping strategies and crisis prevention, recovery and the next steps to making progress.

“NAMI Vermont is committed to educating the public about the needs of the one in four Vermonters affected by mental illness through this workshop. Participants leave with a wealth of new information and resources. Many of the participants move on to join one of our support groups that we have available for both family members and individuals who have been affected by a mental health condition,” said Laurie Emerson, executive director of NAMI Vermont. The NAMI Vermont Mental Illness and Recovery workshop is free, and is made possible by a grant from the Department of Mental Health. For more information or to register, visit namivt.org or email program@namivt.org.