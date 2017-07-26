Merck Farm for Kids

On Thursday afternoons through the summer, children and an adult companion may join the farm staff at Merck Forest Farmland Center in Rupert for daily chores on Thursday afternoons from 2 to 4 p.m. Youngsters may feed the horses, pick berries, collect eggs and perform other tasks through August 17. These farm-centered workshops are designed to introduce children to simple farm routines and products, and offer them a chance to meet the animals under expert supervision. The hands-on – and dirty – activities are suitable for children ages three and up.The cost is $2.50 per person; participation is limited. Pre-register at 802-394- 7836 or marybeth@merckforest.org.