Merck Farm Sugaring Celebration

Merck Forest and Farmland Center will be holding its annual Sugaring Celebration and Pancake Breakfast from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, March 25 and 26. Come enjoy the farm’s pork sausage and organic maple syrup, as well as products by Tall Cat Coffee and Battenkill Valley Creamery. See tapping demonstrations, take a horse-drawn wagon ride and check out the new arrivals in the small animal barn. Children’s activities include scavenger hunts. The cost is $10 for adults, $5 for ages 4 to 12 and free for under age three. Merck Forest and Farmland Center is located at 3270 Route 315 in Rupert. For more information, call 802-394-7836 or visit merckforest.org.