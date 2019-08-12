Metal, Wood, Paper, Clay

The Gallery at Equinox Village will present a selection of Irene Berkson’s people, animals and abstract sculptures and unique and whimsical 3D sculptures created by special guest Steven Present. The works are made metal, wood, clay, paper and other materials. The opening for this most interesting exhibit will be held on Thursday, August 15, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. with light refreshments provided. The exhibit will be run through September 16, and is open daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Visit vermontmossandstonegardens.com to learn more.