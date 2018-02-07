Mettawee Community School Names Geography Bee Finalists

The Mettawee Community School (MCS) held its school-level competition of the National Geographic Bee on Wednesday, January 24. Seven finalists represented grades 4 to 6. MCS principal Brooke DeBonis said she was very proud of the students on stage. “It was competitive, without being stressful, to get into the finals. You could see how hard all the students were working while on stage” she said. “They handled themselves very well, and this helps younger students look forward to taking part in the Geography Bee.”

Third grade teacher Mark Rampone organized the Bee. He was assisted by Kelly Ahlfeld, the School’s librarian/technology specialist, who acted as moderator, and art Amy Harris, who was the time keeper.

The seven finalists were Gwenyth Lutz, Rowan Hughes-Muse, Aliza Marcus, John Smith, Nate Cole, Tucker Haynes and Julianna Porter.

Tucker Haynes was named MCS school champion; Nate Cole was runner-up and John Smith took third place. Up to 100 of the top scorers on the placement test in each state will then be eligible to compete in their home state. Vermont’s Geography Bee will be held April 6 at Castleton University; the National Geographic Bee will be held in Washington D.C. May 20 to 23.