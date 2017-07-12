Mettowee Mill Nursery Welcomes New Garden Experts

Mettowee Mill Garden Center and Landscaping announces the addition of two new employees to their staff. Sharon Rishell has returned following a 25-year career working as general manager and national sales director for companies that include JK Adams in Dorset and Meadows Edge Floral Design in Chittenden. Garden designer Joanne Gilmartin is a Massachusetts and Maine certified horticulturist and a graduate of the London-based Garden Design School. Her artistry is evident by her use of color, contrast and composition in garden and floral design. Mettowee Mill is located at 4977 Route 30 in Dorset. For further details, visit mettoweemillnursery.com or call 802-325-3007.