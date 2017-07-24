Middletown Springs Fire Department to Hold Open House

The members of Middletown Springs Volunteer Fire Department will host an Open House on Friday, July 28 at 6 p.m. At the event, representatives from Green Mountain Power will present information on the safety of downed power lines. Jonathan Weiss of the Pawlet Volunteer Fire Department will discuss the dangers solar panels may present to home owners and firefighters; learn the importance of locating emergency shut-offs. Green Mountain Fire will provide information regarding recharging and inspection of fire extinguishers. Bring your residential extinguisher with you to be labeled, inspected and/or recharged. The MSVFD will also be hosting a raffle with a grand prize of two Telescope Casual Furniture chairs with a side table, a 30-inch steel fire pit, cast iron charcoal grill and cooler. Winners need not be present to win. Tickets are $5 each or three for $10, and can be purchased from a member of MSVFD or Board of Trustees and at Grant’s Village Store. There will also be several door prizes, food and beverages, a turnout gear race, live fire demonstrations, vehicle extrication and more. Everyone will have the opportunity to put out a fire with an extinguisher; children are also invited to participate. For details, contact Karen Castle at chiefcastlesgirl@aol.com or 802-235-2160.