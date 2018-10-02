Middletown Springs Historical Society to Recall Former Homestead

The Middletown Springs Historical Society will host a discussion on The Homestead at the Museum Open House on Sunday, October 7, from 2- to 4 p.m., with slides from the Rogers family album, old postcards, brochures and rate cards, and special guests Helen, Richard and Jean Rogers. You are invited to bring pictures, stories and memories to share. Refreshments will be served.

The historic 1791 Gardner farm on North Street became Englewood on the Hill in 1900 when Asa and Lillian Gardner began taking in summer guests. Their daughter, Jesse and her husband Frank Rogers took over the business in the mid 1930s, and changed the name to Gardners, and eventually the Gardner-Rogers Homestead. Guests could join in farm activites and enjoy fresh food, clean air and quiet country nights on the 500-acre working dairy farm. They could play tennis and shuffleboard, walk the back roads, go picnicking, hike Spruce Knob, swim in the Poultney River and golf in Rutland or at Lake Saint Catherine. Evenings were filled with cookouts, campfires and sing-alongs around the piano.

Frank sold real estate in town for years, introducing families like the Kenneys, the Ritchies and Ed and Carolyn Roach to Middletown Springs. He managed the Homestead farm until about 1960, when he turned over the dairy operation to Ed Baker. Frank and Jesse continued to run the Homestead for a few more years before selling the place to the Stensgaards in the late 1960s and retiring to their home on South Street. The Homestead is gone now, but the memories live on for many residents. Admission to the event is free; the building located on Middletown Spring’s Village Green is handicapped-accessible. For more information, call David Wright at 802-235-2376.