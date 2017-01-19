Mind & Body

Bereavement Support

SudSSpirit Bereavement Support Group will hold its monthly meeting at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, January 24, at the Bennington Free Library. The group is for those that are survivors of the sudden unexpected death of their spouse or significant other. No registration is required and it is free. For details, call 802-441-5562 or email sudsspirit.vt@gmail.com.

Bennington Dance Circle

Bring your friends to Nataraja, a monthly gathering for the local dance community on Friday, January 20, from 7 to 8:30 p.m., at The Yoga Place, 532 Main Street, Bennington. Dancers of any shape, size and ability are welcome to this safe and fun place to find their artistic expression. Talking is kept to a minimum. Please bring your water bottle. There will be no alcohol or mind-altering substances. Each person is asked for a $5 donation, with the proceeds to be donated to Greater Bennington Interfaith Community Services. Music is eclectic and will vary each month. Call 802-442-5331 for more information.

Learn About Holistic Health Care

Lynn Lind will be offering a free information session at her Manchester office at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, January 26, to share information on Bach Flower Remedies, which can address mental and emotional issues like depression, anxiety and stress related phobias. Bach Flower Remedies are safe, natural and effective, and are safe for all ages and animals, too. Lind has also expanded her homeopathic program, called ‘Cease Autism,’ that can aid children on the Autism Spectrum, and also offers remedies to stimulate children’s immune system to protect them from contagious diseases. Doctors of Natural and Integrative Medicine create a plan to allow the individual to gain control of their health through Nutrition, Meditation, Homeopathy, Biofeedback Stress Reduction and Hypnotherapy, instead of using medications to mask the symptoms. Holistic health care is gentle and uses safe, natural therapies that allow the body to heal. For more information or to attend, call 802-362-1353 or email drlynnelind@aol.com.