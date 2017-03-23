Mind & Body

‘Ask Mama Wu’

Come ‘Ask Mama Wu’ your questions about herbs, flower essences, Reiki or birthing on Saturday, March 25, from 11 a.m to 1 p.m. at the Pawlet Public Library. Enjoy herbal tea and chat with Helena Wu DeMars, a local herbalist, flower essence and Reiki practitioner, Birth Arts International doula trainer and retired midwife. There is no charge, but donations to the Library are welcome. Contact Helena at 802-325-3259 or mamawu@mamawusgoodmedicine.com for information.

Early Intervention is Key for Mental Health

According to the National Alliance on Mental Illness one in five young people ages 13 to 18 have, or will have, a serious mental illness in their life; half of all lifetime cases of mental illness start by age 14. Unaddressed mental health concerns in young people can affect every aspect of their lives, from relationships to performance in school. In order to help adults recognize issues and support a young person, United Counseling Service will be offering Youth Mental Health First Aid Training on Monday and Tuesday, March 27 and 28, from 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. at 100 Ledge Hill Drive in Bennington. The eight-hour public education program introduces participants to the unique risk factors and warning signs of mental health problems in adolescents, builds understanding of the importance of early intervention, and teaches individuals how to help an adolescent in crisis or experiencing a mental health challenge. To reserve a spot contact Amie Niles at aniles@ucsvt.org or call 802-445-7443. There is no charge for this course however, space is limited.

Yoga Event to Benefit Those with Traumatic Brain Injury

March is brain injury awareness month, and Heart of the Village Yoga is participating by hosting an event on Friday, March 24, to support the non-profit LoveYourBrain. Every dollar raised will help sustain and grow LoveYourBrain’s yoga and meditation program, offered for free to traumatic brain injury survivors and their caregivers. Two donation-based yoga classes will be offered: a Power Hour from 5 to 6 p.m., and a Yin Yoga class from 6 to 7 p.m. Following the classes from 7:15 to 7:30, a survivor of Traumatic Brain Injury who has attended the LoveYourBrain yoga and meditation FUNdamental series at Heart of the Village Yoga will share her perspective on the impact of the program. At 7:30, ‘The Crash Reel’ will be screened at the studio, featuring the backstory on the creation of LoveYourBrain. All are welcome to join for any or all parts of the evening. The suggested donation is $10 to 20 for each class or the movie, or $20 to 30 for both classes and the movie. To register, visit heartofvillageyoga.com/events or call 802-362-9004. Visit loveyourbrain.com.