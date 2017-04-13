Mind & Body

Introduction to Zero Balancing

There will be a free introductory presentation on Zero Balancing at Heart of the Village Yoga on Wednesday, April 19, from 7:30 to 9 p.m. Zero Balancing (ZB) is a leading-edge, hands-on, body/mind therapy. This introductory presentation will offer information and a demonstration of energy medicine, and why and how it is effective, with Dr. Michele Doucette. ZB combines the Western view of medicine and science in the field of osteopathy with Eastern concepts of energy and healing of acupuncture. It affects body, mind, and spirit by providing both structural therapy and energy medicine simultaneously. Practitioners learn to engage, evaluate and balance the deepest currents of movement through bones, joints, ligaments and other soft tissue. ZB promotes an expansive, yet grounded, meditative state, and thereby offers the opportunity to work with expanded states of consciousness and to address imbalances in energy fields that precede illness. Clients often experience greater self-awareness, insight into personal health and wellness, and a profound sense of unity. ZB also promotes pain relief, improved joint function, ease of movement and release of postural and stress-related tension. This event is free and open to the public. It may be of particular interest to health and wellness professionals, and anyone interested in maximizing human potential. Register at heartofvillageyoga.com/events or 802-362-9004, or at Heart of the Village Yoga, 3556 Main Street, Manchester Village. Drop-ins are welcome if space allows.

Learn Qigong

Learn Qigong for back and joint care with two free introductory classes at The Left Bank, 5 Bank Street, North Bennington, on Monday, April 17, from 5 to 6 p.m., and Wednesday, April 26, from 9 to 10 a.m. To register, contact instructor Jeffrey Gordon at jgordonacupuncture@live.com or 413-446-6231. Walk-ins are also welcome.

Blood & Bone Marrow Drive

Southern Vermont College (SVC) in Bennington will host an American Red Cross Blood Drive on Thursday, April 13, from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. in Everett Mansion’s Burgdorff Gallery. Donors are required to be at least 17 years old and weigh at least 110 pounds. A Bone Marrow Donor Registry Drive will also be held from 9 to 3. Donors must be between the ages of 18 to 44. According to the Marrow Donor Program at Rutland Regional Medical Center, more than 14,000 patients are in need of this transplant. For more information or to volunteer, contact Maria Francese at 802-447-6328 or mfrancese@svc.edu. Individuals call 800-733-2767 or go to redcrossblood.org to sign up to donate blood. Walk-ins are also welcome.

Rutland Bereavement Group

A monthly bereavement group is held Tuesdays at 6 p.m. at Grace Congregational Church, Rutland. Call 802-770-1613. The group is free and open to the public. Rutland Area Visiting Nurse Association and Hospice also offers grief workshops. For further information, contact Andrew Carlson, Hospice Chaplain, at acarlson@ravnah.org or 802-770-1613.

Morning Yoga at MCL

Attend a yoga class for body, mind, and spirit at the Manchester Community Library, every Thursday from 8:30 to 9:40 a.m. The class is led by Irene Cole. Unite mind and body as you focus on the breath, relax into the pose and build strength. Please bring your own mat and any other props you would need. Attendance is free with a suggested $5 to $10 donation benefiting the Manchester Community Library.

Kundalini Yoga Classes

An introduction to Kundalini Yoga will be offered by certified Kundalini Yoga teacher and owner of Chester’s Buddhaful Yoga, Liza Eaton, on Thursdays, April 13 and 20, from 2 to 3:30 p.m. at The Meeting Place at Neighborhood Connections, located next to the Post Office in Londonderry. This is a gentle introduction class for all ages and abilities. Participants may even sit in a chair. Bring a mat or blanket and wear comfortable clothes. Liza Eaton, also known as Satya Prakash, is now working on her Level 2 Certification in Kundalini Yoga. She is a colorful and joyful teacher who encourages her students to get out of their heads and into their hearts. There is no charge; you can attend one or both. Space is limited; call 802-824-4343 to register.