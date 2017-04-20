Mind & Body

Film Offers Suggestions on Finding Balance in the Digital World

Parents, educators and technology experts will gather at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, April 26, at Maple Street School in Manchester for the screening of the movie ‘Screenagers,’ directed by Delaney Ruston, MD. The film, released last year, has been shown across the country at thousands of schools and has received multiple film festival accolades. It chronicles the impact of the digital age on children and advises parents and educators on how to help them safely enjoy the benefits of technology while minimizing the harmful effects. The film will be followed by a panel discussion with local educators and technology experts led by Amy Wright, director of technology for Burr and Burton Academy; Fanning Hearon, Maple Street head of school, and Beth Barclay and Betsy Memoe, school counselors at Manchester Elementary Middle School. An open Q&A session will provide guidance for parents as they bring the discussion home to their children, many of whom will see the film at their school. The event is free and open to the public. The showing of ‘Screenagers’ is sponsored by The Mountain Goat, Elm Counseling, Northshire Bookstore and The Collaborative, co-hosted by Maple Street School and Manchester Elementary Middle School.

Practice Italian Conversation

Parliamo italiano? Join native Italian Letitia Scordino at the Manchester Community Library at 12 noon on Sunday, April 23, for an hour of fun and una conversazione in italiano. Letitia would love to share her love of Italian with the community. The group, with intermediate to advanced skills, will pick an interesting topic to discuss and see where it goes. Beginners are also welcome. The meeting is free and open to everyone. Space is limited; please confirm by calling Letitia at 802-867-0187. Manchester Community Library is located at 138 Cemetery Avenue in Manchester Center.

Literacy In Medieval China

The Bennington Branch of AAUW invites members of the public to attend a free lecture by Christoper Nugent, professor of Chinese at Williams College, at 7 p.m. on Monday, April 24, at the Bennington Free Library. Medieval Chinese society was arguably the most highly literate of its era. Members of the elite were not only able to read, but were expected to produce literary works in contexts ranging from banquets to the civil service exam. Nugent will investigate some of the ways they developed these skills, focusing on manuscripts of educational primers from the sixth to the tenth centuries discovered in caves over 100 years ago. Light refreshments will follow the program. See aauwvt.org/benningtonvt.

Bennington Dance Circle

Nataraja will be held on Friday, April 21, from 7 to 8:30 p.m., at The Yoga Place, 532 Main Street, Bennington. Each person is asked for a $5 donation, with proceeds to be donated to Greater Bennington Interfaith Community Services. Call 802-442-5331 for more information.