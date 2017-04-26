Mind & Body

Strength and Stretch Class

The Vermont Center for Independent Living will sponsor, Strength and Stretch, a beginner-friendly 45-minute class led by Andrea Malinowski geared towards the active, older adult with varied abilities and mobility. The class will be held on Wednesday, May 3, from 1 to 3 p.m., at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 108 School Street, Bennington. Learn a series of standing and/or seated exercises to work on important aspects of safe, daily living such as strengthening and toning muscles, building bone mass, balance and flexibility. Exercises are based upon the individual requirements of each participant. Light refreshments will be provided. To register and/or to request accommodations, contact Lynn Mazza at 802-442-1876 or lmazza@vcil.org.

VNA May Clinics

VNA blood pressure and foot clinics, below, are $10. For details, call 802-775-0568. Tuesday, May 2, Brandon, Forestdale Senior Center, 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 3: Wallingford, Wallingford House, 10:30 a.m. Thursday, May 4: Rutland, Parker House, 10 a.m. Friday, May 5: Poultney, Young at Heart, 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 10: Rutland, Templewood Court, 10 a.m. Thursday, May 11: Benson, Benson Heights, 10 a.m.; Castleton, Castleton Meadows, 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 17: Dorset, Dorset Area VNA & Hospice, 8:30 a.m.; Rutland, Sheldon Towers, 9 a.m.; Rutland, Linden Terrace, 11 a.m. Thursday, May 18: Rutland, Maple Village, 10 a.m. Thursday, May 25: North Clarendon, North Clarendon Community Center, 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 31: Rutland, Godnick Center, 12:30 p.m.

Gentle Yoga

Wilder Memorial Library will offer a free yoga class at the Weston Playhouse on Saturday, May 13, at 10 a.m. The class will be taught by Pat Meredith from the Heart of the Village Yoga Studio in Manchester. Gentle, restorative yoga is truly for everyone, including those with low flexibility. Poses are taught on the floor so there is very little standing and bending, and no pressure on the knees, wrists and other joints. Blankets and pillows are used to help ease you into each posture. Bring a yoga mat, blanket and two pillows. If you do not have a yoga mat one will be provided for you. For details, email director@wildermemoriallibrary.org.

Challenges of Mental Illness

A free presentation by the National Alliance on Mental Illness of Vermont will be held on Thursday, May 4, from 1 to 2:30 p.m. at the Bennington Village Fire Department at 130 River Street in Bennington. “We are very pleased to offer this new presentation that includes a short video, personal testimony and Q & A,” said Laurie Emerson, executive director of NAMI Vermont. “It is given by two trained presenters who share their personal journey with mental illness.” Mental illness affects countless community members in their personal and professional lives. This presentation will give the community a better understanding of the challenges, care and skills we all need to be aware of to help support and advocate for individuals affected by mental illness.