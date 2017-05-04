Mind & Body

Manchester Blood Drive

The next Red Cross Blood Drive at the First Congregational Church in Manchester Village will be held on Wednesday, May 3, from 12 noon to 5:30 p.m. For an appointment, call 800-733-2767 or go online to redcross.org.

Free Yoga Classes

Heart of the Village Yoga is offering a free yoga class from 12 to 1 p.m. every Sunday. The Seva Flow Yoga is a free class taught weekly by Heart of the Village Yoga 200-hour advanced studies and teacher training program graduates. Linking breath with movement this class incorporates sun salutations, standing and seated poses, alignment and focused breathing techniques. A range of postures will be offered making this class appropriate for experienced practitioners and accessible to less experienced and beginner practitioners as well. Seva, which means Selfless Service in Sanskrit, is a service which is performed without any expectation of result or award for performing it. Such services can be performed to benefit other human beings or society. To register, visit heartofvillageyoga.com or call 802-362-9004.

VNA May Clinics

VNA blood pressure and foot clinics, below, are $10. For details, call 802-775-0568. Tuesday, May 2, Brandon, Forestdale Senior Center, 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 3: Wallingford, Wallingford House, 10:30 a.m. Thursday, May 4: Rutland, Parker House, 10 a.m. Friday, May 5: Poultney, Young at Heart, 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 10: Rutland, Templewood Court, 10 a.m. Thursday, May 11: Benson, Benson Heights, 10 a.m.; Castleton, Castleton Meadows, 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 17: Dorset, Dorset Area VNA & Hospice, 8:30 a.m.; Rutland, Sheldon Towers, 9 a.m.; Rutland, Linden Terrace, 11 a.m. Thursday, May 18: Rutland, Maple Village, 10 a.m. Thursday, May 25: North Clarendon, North Clarendon Community Center, 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 31: Rutland, Godnick Center, 12:30 p.m.

Mental First Aid Workshops

Each year millions of Americans face the reality of living with a mental health condition. 1 in 5 Americans will be affected by a mental health condition in their lifetime and every American is affected or impacted through their friends and family. Mental Health First Aid Training is an eight-hour course that teaches participants to identify, understand and respond to signs of mental illness and drug abuse – including temporary or undiagnosed mental health concerns and crises.

Unaddressed mental health concerns in young people can affect every aspect of their lives. To help adults recognize issues and learn how to support a young person, United Counseling Service will be offering Youth Mental Health First Aid Training on Wednesday and Thursday, May 10 and 11, from 12:30 to 4:30 p.m., at 100 Ledge Hill Drive in Bennington. There is no charge, but seating is limited.

Adult Mental Health First Aid will be held Monday and Tuesday, June 19 and 20, from 12:30 to 4:30. There is a $40 fee for the Adult Mental Health First Aid. To reserve a spot, contact Amie Niles at aniles@ucsvt.org or call 802-445-7443.