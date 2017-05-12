Mind & Body

BROC Financial Workshop

BROC Community Action will be hosting two free financial capability workshops in May. Join the thought-provoking discussion on Tuesday, May 16, at the Bennington Free Library, Silver Street, Bennington, and learn about investing, mutual funds and saving for retirement. A guest speaker will be on hand to answer questions. On Wednesday, May 24, at BROC Community Action, 45 Union Street, Rutland, come find out how to meet your financial goals, the importance of an emergency fund, and how to make a financial plan. Both workshops run from 10 a.m. until 12 noon. Register with Shelley at 802-665-1742 or sfaris@broc.org.

Attention Landlords

Gain the confidence you need to manage your rentals more efficiently at a free program specifically designed for apartment owners and residential rental owners. ‘How to Stay Out of Court and Other Preventative Measures for Landlords’ will be held at the Manchester Community Library on Friday, May 19, at 1 p.m. The program will be co-taught by Attorney James Dingley of Manchester and Attorney Angela Zaikowski of the Vermont Apartment Owners Association, Shelburne. Topics will include how to run a successful rental business, even with a single rental unit; how screenings, background checks, pre-lease procedures and lease preparation can save you time and money; and how to utilize state and local resources. For more information or to pre-register for this free program, call 802 366-1010. The Library is located at 138 Cemetery Avenue in Manchester Center.

Arlington Blood Drive

The American Legion Post 69 of Arlington will host an American Red Cross Blood Drive, with free lunch for all donors, from 12 to 5 p.m. on Friday, May 12. Call 802-375-6157 for more information.

Caregivers’ Mini-Retreat

BAYADA Hospice is hosting an introductory evening of mindful caregiving on Wednesday, May 24. It is free and open to facility and private caregivers, prospective hospice volunteers and other community members, takes place from 5 to 8 p.m. at The Bennington Museum, 75 Main Street, Bennington.

This mini-retreat is designed to cultivate mindfulness and compassion, reduce stress and build resilience for facing difficult circumstances. Topics discussed will include skills-based approaches to help those in a caregiving role successfully cope with the challenges they face.

The event will include a presentation and actual practice meditation session by Tom Redde, professor of History and Politics at Southern Vermont College and an ordained Zen Buddhist priest. Attendees will also hear from the BAYADA Hospice team, who will share stories of hope, love, joy and beauty in the face of end-of-life care. This life-affirming event will include light supper, nourishing refreshments and relaxing chair massage. The event is a kick-off to an ongoing series of free and supportive workshops.

Those who are curious about becoming a Hospice volunteer and putting their compassion into action are strongly encouraged to attend. A light supper will be served from 5 p.m., and the program begins at 5:45 sharp. Space is limited. RSVP to Lori Rogers at 802-282-4122 or lrogers2@bayada.com.

Bennington Dance Circle

Bring your friends to Nataraja, a monthly gathering for the local dance community on Friday, May 19, from 7 to 8:30 p.m., at The Yoga Place, 532 Main Street, Bennington. Dancers of any shape, size and ability are welcome to this safe and fun place to find their artistic expression. Talking is kept to a minimum. Please bring your water bottle. There will be no alcohol or mind-altering substances. Each person is asked for a $5 donation, with the proceeds to be donated to Greater Bennington Interfaith Community Services. Music is eclectic and will vary each month. Call 802-442-5331 for more information.

Tai Chi Offered in Londonderry

Doreen Fabiano, certified in Tai Chi, begins a six-week course at The Meeting Place at Neighborhood Connections starting Thursday, May 18, from 6 to 7 p.m. Originally conceived as a Chinese martial art, Tai Chi offers excellent benefits, aiding in fall prevention, diabetes, arthritis, balance and overall healthcare. This program is offered at no charge, but space is limited. Call 802-824-4343 if you would like to attend. Visit neighborhoodconnectionsvt.org for more information.

Gentle Yoga in Weston

Wilder Memorial Library will offer a free yoga class in the beautiful living room space at the Weston Playhouse, a peaceful setting with the soothing sounds of the waterfall on Saturday, May 13, at 10 a.m. The class will be taught by Pat Meredith from the Heart of the Village Yoga Studio in Manchester. Gentle, restorative yoga is truly for everyone, including those with low flexibility. Poses are taught on the floor so there is very little standing and bending, and no pressure on the knees, wrists and other joints. Blankets and pillows are used to help ease you into each posture. Bring a yoga mat, blanket and two pillows. If you do not have a yoga mat one will be provided for you. For more information, email director@wildermemoriallibrary.org.

Chair Yoga Series to Begin in Manchester Village

Heart of the Village Yoga is offering a six-week Chair Yoga Series, from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. on Wednesdays, starting May 17. “We’ve been wanting to offer a chair yoga series since we opened in 2013,” said owner Jo Kirsch, “but our studio was not accessible. The elevator in our building is now fully operational, making our second floor yoga studio accessible to individuals with disabilities.” Chair yoga is one of the gentlest forms of yoga available. Poses are done seated on the chair or the chair is used for support during standing and balance poses. It is also suitable for people in wheel chairs. No prior yoga experience is required. The series will be taught by Pat Meredith, who is an RN in the first aid room at Bromley Mountain and volunteers at the Bennington Free Clinic. To register, visit heartofvillageyoga.com or call 802-362-9004.

Learn About TM

Learn about Transcendental Meditation at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 9, at Manchester Community Library, 138 Cemetery Avenue. This introduction covers its benefits and technique. There will be plenty of time for questions and answers. To learn more, visit tm.org To reserve a seat, call 802-490-3600 or go to southernvermont@tm.org.

VNA May Clinics

VNA blood pressure and foot clinics, below, are $10. For details, call 802-775-0568. Wednesday, May 10: Rutland, Templewood Court, 10 a.m. Thursday, May 11: Benson, Benson Heights, 10 a.m.; Castleton, Castleton Meadows, 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 17: Dorset, Dorset Area VNA & Hospice, 8:30 a.m.; Rutland, Sheldon Towers, 9 a.m.; Rutland, Linden Terrace, 11 a.m. Thursday, May 18: Rutland, Maple Village, 10 a.m. Thursday, May 25: North Clarendon, North Clarendon Community Center, 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 31: Rutland, Godnick Center, 12:30 p.m.