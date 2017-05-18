Mind & Body

Talk on Heart Failure

There will be an informative discussion on heart failure as a chronic condition on Wednesday, May 17, at Brookdale Fillmore Pond, 300 Village Lane, Bennington. Learn to identify signs, symptoms and risk factors, and how medication and exercise can help keep the condition under control. The talk will be presented by Alison Malmborg and Barbara Richardson of the Southwestern Vermont Medical Center.

CARE Fair Seeks Participants

The Manchester Community Library, the Southwestern Vermont Council on Aging and Green Mountain RSVP are partnering to sponsor a local resource fair for the community from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesday, June 20. Find out what resources are available to you at the CARE Fair (Community Assistance Resource Event). For more information, contact Heather Baker 802-786-5990 or Cathy Aliberti at 802-772-7875.