Mind & Body

Qigong Classes

Learn how Qigong can help your back and joints in a four-week series of classes, Wedensdays from 9 to 10 a.m. at The Left Bank, 5 Bank Street, North Bennington. The cost for the class is $35 for the series, May 31 throught June 21. To register, contact instructor Jeffrey Gordon at jgordonacupuncture@live.com or 413-446-6231.

Free Medical Care Forum

On Thursday, June 8, the Bennington office of the Visiting Nurse Association and Hospice of the Southwest Region and Brookdale at Fillmore Pond will sponsor a community forum on the value of palliative care and the importance of advance healthcare decision-making. The session will be held at noon at Brookdale at Fillmore Pond, 300 Village Lane, Bennington. Allen Hutcheson and Diane Smith, physicians affiliated with Southwestern Vermont Medical Center, will provide information on palliative care and the importance of documenting your healthcare wishes. The session is free and open to the public; lunch will be served. To reserve your place, call 802-447-7000 before June 5.

CARE Fair Seeks Participants

The Manchester Community Library, the Southwestern Vermont Council on Aging and Green Mountain RSVP are partnering to sponsor a local resource fair for the community from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesday, June 20. Find out what resources are available to you at the CARE Fair (Community Assistance Resource Event). For details, call Heather Baker 802-786-5990 or Cathy Aliberti at 802-772-7875.

SVMC Partners with UCS

Southwestern Vermont Medical Center (SVMC) and United Counseling Service (UCS) have partnered to improve patients’ access to mental health services. As of May 1, UCS prescribing practitioners have started consulting on patients at in the emergency department or hospitalized at SVMC. “By partnering with UCS, we are able to provide mental health services sooner than in the past,” said Trey Dobson, MD, a specialist in emergency medicine, chief medical officer at Southwestern Vermont Medical Center, and medical director of Dartmouth-Hitchcock Putnam Physicians. “This is crucial in relieving some of their stress and improving their stay at SVMC.” The providers include Drs. Catherine Hickey, Lisa Howard, and Alya Reeve and Debra Lucey, advanced practice registered nurse. All are employees of UCS, who are contracted to provide services at SVMC, with significant clinical experience. They will consult on patients who have a primary or secondary mental health diagnosis, assist with policy and guideline development, attend providers from many specialties during rounds, and conduct educational sessions for staff. To learn more, visit svhealthcare.org or ucsvt.org.

Talk on Medicinal Herbs

Medicinal plants – including what many consider weeds – have been used since ancient times to cure or lessen symptoms from illness. Lini Mazumdar, a certified herbalist and owner of Lotus Moon Medicinals at Anjali Farm, will be at Neighborhood Connections on Thursday, May 25, at 11:15 a.m. to discuss various medicinal herbs which you may want to include in your garden and detail how they can be prepared to treat various medical conditions. The lecture is offered at no charge, but space is limited and Lini is a very popular presenter, so call 802-824-4343 to attend. Neighborhood Connections is located in Londonderry’s Mountain Marketplace, next to the Londonderry Post Office.