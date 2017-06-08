Mind & Body

Understanding Palliative Care and Advanced Directives

Brookdale at Fillmore Pond will be hosting a workshop, ‘Understanding Palliative Care and Advanced Directives,’ from 12 to 1 p.m. on Thursday, June 8. Lunch will be served. When it comes to end-of-life care, one conversation can make all the difference. Hear from doctors Allen Hutcheson and Diane Smith on the value of palliative care and how to have conversations with your loved ones before a medical crisis happens. Brookdale at Fillmore Pond is located at 300 Village Lane in Bennington. RSVP by June 5 to Jennifer Hill by calling 802-447-7000.

BAYADA Caregivers’ Mini-Retreat to be Offered in Rutland

BAYADA Hospice is hosting an introductory evening of mindful caregiving on Monday, June 19. It is free and open to facility and private caregivers, prospective hospice volunteers and other community members. It will be held at 5:30 p.m. at The Rutland Free Library at 10 court Street in Rutland. This mini-retreat is designed to cultivate mindfulness and compassion, reduce stress and build resilience for facing difficult circumstances. Topics discussed will include skills-based approaches to help those in a caregiving role successfully cope with the challenges they face. The event will include a presentation and actual practice meditation session by James Reilly, a counselor for United Counseling Services of Bennington County, who has been a practicing Tibetan Buddhist for 34 years and is trained as a meditation instructor. Attendees will also hear from the BAYADA Hospice team, who will share stories of hope, love, joy and beauty in the face of end-of-life care. This life-affirming event will include light supper and nourishing refreshments. The event is a kick-off to an ongoing series of free and supportive workshops. Those who are curious about becoming a Hospice volunteer and putting their compassion into action are strongly encouraged to attend. Space is limited. RSVP to Lori Rogers at 802-282-4122 or lrogers2@bayada.com.

VNA June Clinics

Visiting Nurse Association and Hospice blood pressure and foot clinics are $10. For details, call 802-775-0568. Wednesday, June 7: Wallingford, Wallingford House, 10:30 a.m. Thursday, June 8: Castleton, Castleton Meadows, 12:30 p.m. Friday, June 9: West Rupert, Rupert Firehouse, 8:30 a.m. Thursday, June 15: Rutland, Maple Village, 10 a.m. Thursday, June 22: Fair Haven, Appletree Apartments, 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 28: Rutland, Godnick Adult Center, 12:30 p.m. Cholesterol screenings are available monthly for $30. For appointments in Rutland, call 802-775-0568. In Dorset, call 802-362-1200. For flu shots, call 802-770-1574.