Mind & Body

New to Medicare?

Learn how to navigate through the Medicare system by attending an informational session on Part A and B, Part C Advantage Plans and Part D prescription drug coverage, supplemental Medigap insurance, enrollment periods, and coming off employer-based insurance in Rutland or Bennington. The workshops are sponsored by the State Health Insurance Assistance Program and the Southwestern Vermont Council on Aging, and will be held in Rutland on Wednesday, July 19, and September 27, at Godnick Adult Center, 1 Deer Street; and in Bennington on Wednesday, July 26, and Sunday, August 20, from 3 to 5 p.m., at the Southwestern Vermont Council on Aging,160 Benmont Avenue, Suite 90. The workshops

are free and open to the public. Reservations are not required, but appreciated. Contact Elizabeth Greaney at egreaney@svcoa.net or 802-442-5436. To learn more, visit svcoa.org.

Unwanted Medications?

Do you have leftover medications hanging around in your medicine cabinet? Did you know that unwanted over-the-counter medications and prescription drugs contaminate waterways – and potentially, local drinking water – when they are flushed down the toilet, poured down the drain or placed in the trash? Drugs left at home are equally dangerous because they can also find their way into the hands of children or potential addicts. Prescription drug abuse is the fastest growing drug problem in the US, and drug overdose is the leading cause of injury death in 37 states. You can be part of the solution. Be sure to safely dispose of your unwanted and expired medications by visiting a safe drug take-back location near you. Visit the Drug Enforcement Administration’s website at dec.vermont.gov/waste-management/solid/materials-mgmt/pharmaceuticals for a list of locations that will collect your leftover prescription and over-the-counter medications for free – no questions asked.