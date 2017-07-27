Mind & Body

Manchester Red Cross Blood Drive

The next Red Cross Blood in Manchester will be held on Wednesday, July 26, from 12 to 5:30 p.m. at the air conditioned cafeteria at Burr and Burton Academy. Please come and donate your precious blood. Make an appointment by calling 1-800-Red Cross or online at redcross.org.

Londonderry Yoga Workshop

Mountain CommUnity Yoga of Londonderry will host Carla Stangenberg, director a Jaya Yoga Center, Brooklyn, N.Y., on Friday, July 28 from 6 to 8 p.m., and Saturday, July 29 from 9 to 11 a.m. Stangenberg will provide a rich experience of philosophy, chanting, asana sequences, pranayama (breath work), and meditation for healing and deep relaxation. Everyone is welcome. Throughout the workshop Carla will work with students to move awareness from the outer physical body to subtle body experiences based on the philosophy of the Koshas. All levels will benefit. To register, go to mountaincommunityyoga.com.

Learn Qigong in Bennington

Jeffrey Gordon, acupuncturist and Qigong teacher, will introduce Qigong for back and joint care at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, July 31, at Bennington Free Library, 101 Silver Street. Learn basic Qigong and Tai Chi principles for balance, bone strength and energy. This program is free and is part of the library’s Build a Better World summer activities for adults and high school students. For more information call 802-442-9051 or visit benningtonfreelibrary.org.