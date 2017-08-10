Mind & Body

Historic Church in East Poultney to Hold Prayer Service

Saint John’s Episcopal Church, Route 140, East Poultney, will celebrate East Poultney Day with a prayer service on Saturday, August 12, at 4 p.m. The service will feature Dr. James Cassarino on the original mechanical organ. Light refreshments and fellowship will be offered after the service. The Church held services from 1832 until 1931. In 2013, a group of concerned citizens took on the task of caring for this virtually untouched structure with its original box-style pews, stenciled walls, oil lamps and one of four remaining organs manufactured by the Nutting Organ Company of Vermont. There is no plumbing, heat or electricity. Recent restoration efforts include repair of the roof and steeple under the guidance of a restoration architect. For more information, contact Reverend William Davidson by calling 518-499-1850.

Death Café

On Thursday, August 17, at 6 p.m., Neighborhood Connections will host and facilitate a Death Café with Gloria Dawson and Delores Barbeau, who will oversee discussion in a café-like setting complete with refreshments. Death Cafes help people explore and express their thoughts, experiences and feelings about death and how to make the most of the time we have in a safe and confidential environment. While not a bereavement or grief support group, the Death Cafe offers an opportunity to respectfully discuss death as a natural part of our lives. Space is limited; call 802-824-4343 to attend.