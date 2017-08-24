Mind & Body

Tai Chi for Seniors

There will be a free six-week session of Tai Chi for Fall Prevention for those 60 and older, sponsored by the Southwestern Vermont Council on Aging with certified instructor Andrea Malinowski on Thursdays, September 7 to October 12, from 10 to 10:45 a.m., at Optionz Health and Fitness. Tai Chi, an ancient Chinese martial art, is a gentle form of mindful, relaxing exercise and stretching involving movements performed in a slow, focused manner. Studies show that Tai Chi is one of the most effective approaches for preventing falls in the older population through improving balance, confidence and muscular strength. There is no experience necessary for this beginner-level class. Standing and seated options will be available. Wear sturdy shoes, such as sneakers, and bring water. Questions may be directed to Andrea at optionz.biz or 802-379-5468. Optionz is located on the fourth floor, south wing of the Vermont Mill, 160 Benmont Avenue, Bennington. There is elevator access.

Seated Tai Chi

The Castleton Community Center will hold a Seated Tai Chi class beginning Wednesday, September 6, at 1 p.m. Seated Tai Chi can contribute to health benefits through deep breathing, mindfulness and focus. It promotes coordination, core strength and can enhance leg strength and balance when the participant is able to press the feet into the floor. This form is particularly good for those with neuropathy, are wheelchair bound or have a difficult time moving while standing. This class is free and open to the public. Call the Center to register at 802-468-3093.