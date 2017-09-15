Mind & Body

Shake Your Soul

Join Manchester Community Library for Shake Your Soul, an engaging, fun and creative dance class for adults, on Wednesday mornings from 9 to 10 a.m., beginning September 20. Energize your body, elevate your spirit and calm your mind through simple, inspirational movement. No experience is necessary, just a desire to release tension and move to excellent music in a supportive, joyful environment. There is a $10 suggested donation per class; a portion of the proceeds will benefit the Library. Contact Alexandra Langstaff at hully@myfairpoint.net or at 802-366-0128 for more information. Manchester Community Library is located at 138 Cemetery Avenue in Manchester Center.

Free Grounding Class

Healing Therapies of New England, located at 7252 Main Street in Manchester, is hosting a free class, ‘Gounding and Intention; Finding Peace and Serenity,’ on Wednesday, September 20, at 5 p.m. Space is limited; register at 802-282-2028 or kathykelly127@gmail.com.

Bennington Dance Circle

Anyone can dance! Bring your friends to Nataraja on Friday, September 15, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at The Yoga Place, 532 Main Street, Bennington. Nataraja was created out of a desire from and for dancers of any shape, size and ability to have a safe and fun place to find their artistic expression. Talking is kept to a minimum. Please bring your water bottle. Each person is encouraged to make a $5 donation, with the proceeds to be donated to Greater Bennington Interfaith Community Services. Call 802-442-5331 for more information.

Tools for Caregivers

Southwestern Vermont Council on Aging (SVCOA) will offer Powerful Tools for Caregivers, a free, evidence-based educational program designed to teach caregivers how to become more effective by caring for themselves, open to residents of Bennington and Rutland Counties. Learn how to reduce stress, communicate, deal with difficult feelings and make tough caregiving decisions. Class participants also receive a copy of ‘The Caregiver Helpbook,’ developed specifically for the program. This six-week series of classes will be held at the Manchester Community Library, 138 Cemetery Avenue, Manchester, and will meet from 5 to 6:30 p.m. every Monday through October 30, beginning on September 25. Refreshments are included and transportation may be available. Reservations are required, as space is limited. To sign up or to get more information, call Aaron Brush at 802-786-5990.