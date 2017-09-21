Mind & Body

Peace and Calm in Chaos

Inner chaos can take many forms in our outer lives, including burnout, health problems, financial distress and relationship issues. Inner frenzy is what causes outer chaos – not the other way around. Rutland Regional Medical Center is offering a three-part class, ‘Peace and Calm in Chaos,’ on Thursdays, October 19, 26, and November 2, from 6 to 7:30 p.m., at Rutland Regional in the CVPS/Leahy Community Education Center on 160 Allen Street in Rutland, taught by certified life coach Bonnie Olson. Learn grounding and centering exercises, basis and guided meditation, and ways to manage your thoughts to help restore your inner balance. The cost for the course is $15; advanced registration is required. Class size is limited. Scholarships are available based on need. To register, call 802-772-2400 or go to rrmc.org/classes-events.

Get to a Healthier Place

Finding the right plan to eat smarter and exercise – and sticking with it – is tricky. “It’s all about personalized support and coaching, and making fitness fun, not boring,” said Melissa Scheffler, club manager of Anytime Fitness, located at 120 Depot Street in Bennington. “The key is developing a realistic plan that includes a wide variety of workouts and a partner or partners to help you stay on track.”

The facility now has a new mobile app allows members to set daily, weekly, and long-term goals and to track their progress towards those goals. “It has the largest library of workout programs available on any fitness app. Think of it as a new workout everyday to help you stay motivated,” says Scheffler. “New technology can be helpful when it comes to achieving fitness goals because it provides feedback and positive reinforcement in real time,” she adds. “But technology alone isn’t the answer. Nearly all of our members who’ve greatly improved their health and fitness say it’s the support they receive from others that’s most important.”

To help as many people in the community as possible Get to Healthier Place, Anytime Fitness is offering a special ‘Join for $1’ deal to new members who join the gym between October 3 and 5. It features a free personal training session with fitness consultation, a personalized 30-day fitness plan and access to the new Anytime Fitness mobile app. To learn more, drop by the gym, call 802-681-0161 or email benningtonvt@anytimefitness.com.

Fall Prevention Tai Chi

Bennington Project Independence, Adult Day Service will be offering a free, six-week series open to the public, ‘Fall Prevention Tai Chi for Beginners,’ starting Thursday, September 21, at 9:30 a.m. The classes are sponsored by a grant from the Southwestern Vermont Council on Aging, and will be held at the Sleeman Center at 614 Harwood Hill in Bennington, and are led by certified instructors Linda Wichlac and Shelagh Muckle. Derived from ancient Chinese forms of martial arts, Tai Chi has long been recognized as a gentle yet effective low-impact method of improving balance, flexibility, posture and muscle strength. This form of Tai Chi is based on the Sun-style which lends itself well to assisting with fall prevention. The classes will also incorporate breathing techniques and easy visualizations to help enhance an individual’s sense of well-being and over-all health. Seated variations of the forms will be provided. To register, call 802-442-8136 or email activities@bpiads.org.

Well-Being Talk

A free talk titled ‘Autumn and Your Well-Being’ will be presented by Acupuncturist Jeffrey Golden on Monday, October 2, from 7 to 8 p.m. at The Left Bank, 5 Bank Street, North Bennington. Registration is required, as space is limited. Contact jgordonacupuncture@live.com or 413-446-6231 to attend.