Mind & Body

Self Discovery Class

Rutland Regional Medical will present a class titled, ‘How Did I Get Here?’ Are you curious about how you arrived at this place in your life? In this class, you will begin to discover your patterns and beliefs and where they came from. You will also learn how to tell your story or personal narrative, and ways to rethink and retell your story in new ways to create a happier life. No writing skill is required; this is a class of self-discovery, and will be held Thursday, November 9, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. in the CVPS/Leahy Community Education Center at Rutland Regional Medical Center, taught by certified life coach Bonnie Olson. The cost is $10; space is limited. Scholarships are available based on need. Pre-registration is required by calling 802-772-2400 or register online at rrmc.org.

Beyond Affairs

Beyond Affairs Network is a grassroots organization to assist in the trauma of infidelity within a marriage. The group is for men and women who have been betrayed by their spouses. If you would like to attend and begin the healing process, send an email to Randy at vermont.ban@gmail.com to discuss meeting times and location. All inquiries are anonymous, and on a first-name basis only. Topics for the group are aimed at becoming whole and moving towards a new, healthy life and regaining self-esteem through all the stages of recovery. Editor’s note: the email address in this notice has been corrected from last week’s issue.

Bennington Blood Drive

Southern Vermont College (SVC) will host an American Red Cross Blood Drive in the Everett Mansion on Monday, October 16, from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Donors are required to be at least 17 years old and weigh at least 110 pounds. The College invites and encourages community members to participate in the Blood Drive. According to the American Red Cross, one blood donation can save up to three lives. For more information, contact Audrey Ames at 802-447-6328 or aames@svc.edu. Contact the American Red Cross directly at 800-RED-CROSS or redcrossblood.org to sign up, or walk in.

Bhakti Yoga Workshop

Stone Valley Arts will present a Bhakti Yoga Workshop with Prem Prakash on Saturday, October 21, from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Bhakti Yoga, the yoga of devotion and love, is one of the main branches of yoga, and yet it is little known and appreciated in the West. Prakash, recognized by the Institute of the Himalayan Tradition as a Master of Yoga, will offer an introduction to the devotional path in this workshop, discussing the yogic paradigm of peace as well as helping participants to develop an ongoing yoga and meditation practice. A traditional Ashtanga yoga, song and music performed to heighten spiritual awakening and a vegetarian lunch are included. The cost is $30, or free for Green Mountain College students. It will be held at Stone Valley Arts at Fox Hill, 145 East Main Street, Poultney. To register or for further details, call 802-325-2603, email stonevalleyartscenter@gmail.com or visit stonevalleyarts.org.