Mind & Body

Herbal Root Remedies

Green Mountain Academy will host a workshop on herbal root remedies with Danielle Laberge on Sunday, November 12, from 1 to 3 p.m. The workshop will take place at the Laberge Barn on Route 30 in Dorset. Learn identification, harvest, and preparation of herbal remedies from helpful plants, all with one feature in common; these plants all store their virtue in their roots. Pre-registration is required and costs $20. For more information or to register, call 802-867-0111 or visit greenmtnacademy.org.

Alzheimer’s Support Group

Alzheimer’s disease changes the lives of both the person diagnosed and those that are connected to them. Brookdale at Fillmore Pond, 300 Village Lane, Bennington, provides support for caregivers, family and friends of persons with dementia at a monthly support group, held on the last Tuesday of every month from 5 to 6:30 p.m. They next meet on October 31. To attend, RSVP to Jennifer at 802-447-7000 or jennifer.hill@brookdale.com.

Grace Cottage Offers Tai Chi

The Grace Cottage Community Wellness Center is offering level one Tai Chi for Balance, on Tuesdays from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m., beginning November 14. The class is free. The method involves lots of repetition, with every new move broken down into small steps. Have fun and improve your balance, strength and peace of mind with certified instructor Alicia Moyer. Register at 802-365-4115 extension 108 by November 9. Classes will be held in the Community Wellness Room in the Grace Cottage Heins Building, 133 Grafton Road, Townshend. A free, ongoing level two Tai Chi for Balance class is also offered for anyone who has completed level one on Tuesdays from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m.

‘Beyond Silence’

United Counseling Service is hosting its first ‘UCS Presents’ event with a screening of the documentary, ‘Beyond Silence.’ The screening will be held at Oldcastle Theatre, 331 Main Street, Bennington, on Wednesday, November 8, at 6 p.m. Immediately following, UCS medical director, Dr. Alya Reeve, will lead the audience in a discussion. ‘Beyond Silence’ follows the lives of three very different people who share one common experience – a diagnosis of mental illness, including bipolar disorder, schizophrenia, and depression/anxiety. The film celebrates the strength, perseverance and dedication of these courageous individuals, determined to break through the silence often associated with mental illness and help others along the way. “The stigma of mental illness can often lead individuals to believe that no one can understand their story,” says Lorna Mattern, executive director of United Counseling Service. “We hope this film and the discussion to follow sheds light on the common experiences that many individuals with mental illness share.” The event is free and open to the public. Light refreshments will be served. For information, visit ucsvt.org or call 802-442-5491.