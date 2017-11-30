Mind & Body

Morning Meditation

Zion Episcopal Church in Manchester invites the community to a special morning of meditation instruction with Fr. Justin Lanier, Rector of Saint Peter’s Episcopal Church at 200 Pleasant Street in Bennington, on Saturday, December 2, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Fr. Justin will guide attendees in using meditation as we prepare for the Christmas holidays. He has studied meditation with Thomas Keating at the Merton Institute and in Japan, and is part of the World Community of Christian Meditation. All are welcome. For more information, contact Zion Church at 802-362-1987 or office@zionchurchmanchester.org.

VNA December Clinics

VNA blood pressure and foot clinics, below, are $10. No appointment is necessary. For details, call 802-775-0568.Friday, December 1: Poultney, Young at Heart Senior Center, 9:30 a.m.; West Rutland, Ira Town Hall, 12:30 p.m. Monday, December 4: Pittsford, Village Manor, 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, December 6: Wallingford, Wallingford House, 10:30 a.m. Thursday, December 7: Rutland, Parker House, 10 a.m.; Rutland, Bardwell House, 12:30 p.m. Friday, December 8: West Rupert, Rupert Firehouse, 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, December 14: Castleton, Castleton Meadows, 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, December 27: Rutland, Godnick Adult Center, 12:30 p.m. Thursday, December 28: Fair Haven, Appletree Apartments, 9:30 a.m.

VNA also offers Cholesterol Screenings for $30 every month. Clinics held at the Rutland Office are the first Wednesday of every month; call 802-775-0568 for an appointment. Clinics held at the Dorset Office are the third Wednesday of every month; call 802-362-1200 for an appointment. A monthly Bereavement Group is held Tuesdays at 6 p.m. at Grace Congregational Church in Rutland with chaplain Andrew Carlson facilitating. The group is free and open to the public; contact Andrew at 802-770-1613.

Coping with the Holidays

The holidays can be a difficult time for individuals who have experienced the loss of a family member or friend. The VNA and Hospice of the Southwest Region (VNAHSR) will host a free workshop, ‘ Coping with the Holidays,’ on Wednesday, December 6, at 2:30 and again at 5:30 p.m., at the Masonic Temple, 504 Main Street, Bennington. Rev. Lucy Ijams, chaplain, and Mary Pleasant, Hospice and Bereavement coordinator, will lead the workshop. Free materials are available for those who are unable to attend. For details, call 802-442-5502.

Bennington Blood Drive

Southwestern Vermont Medical Center in Bennington is hosting an American Red Cross Blood Drive from 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday, November 30, in its employee cafeteria. Make an appointment at redcrossblood.org or call 800-733-2767. Walk-ins will be accommodated as well. Those who are unfamiliar with the SVMC campus may stop at the information desk in the main lobby for directions. For further details, call Susan Gallina at 802-447-5345.