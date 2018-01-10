Mind & Body

RSVP Bone Builders

RSVP Bone Builders is a free strength training and balance exercise program that prevents and reverses osteoporosis, improves muscle strength, increases bone density and balance and enhances energy and well-being. The Arlington American Legion is looking to welcome new participants. The one-hour class is held twice weekly, Tuesdays and Thursdays, at 10:30 a.m. For information, visit rsvpvt.org or call 802-447-1546.

Learn Mental Health First Aid

According to the National Alliance on Mental Illness, one in five young people ages 13 to 18 have, or will have, a serious mental illness in their life – and half of all lifetime cases of mental illness start by age 14. Unaddressed mental health concerns in young people can affect every aspect of their lives. United Counseling Service, along with the Manchester Community Library, will be offering Youth Mental Health First Aid Training on Tuesday and Wednesday, January 16 and 17, from 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. at the Library, located at 138 Cemetery Avenue in Manchester Center. This eight-hour public education program introduces participants to the unique risk factors and warning signs of mental health problems in adolescents, builds understanding of the importance of early intervention, and teaches individuals how to help an adolescent in crisis or experiencing a mental health challenge. For more information or to reserve a spot, contact Amie Niles at aniles@ucsvt.org or call 802-445-7443. There is no charge for the course, but space is limited. Youth Mental Health First Aid Training has been generously funded in memory of Gregory Hillman. Visit ucsvt.org to find out more.