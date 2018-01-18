Mind & Body

Bennington Dance Circle

Anyone can dance! Bring your friends to Nataraja, a monthly gathering for the local dance community on Friday, January 19, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at The Yoga Place, 532 Main Street, Bennington. This will be the last dance circle for the year as there will be no event in December. Nataraja was created out of a desire from and for dancers of any shape, size and ability to have a safe and fun place to find their artistic expression. Talking is kept to a minimum. Please bring your water bottle. Each person is encouraged to make a $5 donation, with the proceeds to be donated to Greater Bennington Interfaith Community Services. Call 802-442-5331 for more information.

Try Tai Chi

Doreen Fabiano, certified in Tai Chi, begins a free six-week course at the Meeting Place at Neighborhood Connections beginning Monday, January 22, at 10 a.m. Tai Chi offers excellent health benefits; it aids in fall prevention, diabetes, arthritis and balance, and is good for overall health. The program is offered at no charge, but space is limited. Call 824-4343 if you would like to attend. Neighborhood Connections is located in the Mountain Marketplace, next to the Londonderry Post Office.

RSVP Bone Builders

RSVP Bone Builders is a free strength training and balance exercise program that prevents and reverses osteoporosis, improves muscle strength, increases bone density and balance and enhances energy and well-being. The Arlington American Legion is looking to welcome new participants. The one-hour class is held twice weekly, Tuesdays and Thursdays, at 10:30 a.m. For information, visit rsvpvt.org or call 802-447-1546.