Mind & Body

RRMC Offers Alzheimer Awareness

Alzheimer’s disease is an irreversible, progressive brain disorder that slowly destroys memory and thinking skills, and eventually the ability to carry out the simplest tasks. In most people with Alzheimer’s, symptoms first appear in their mid-60s. According to the National Institute of Health, more than five million Americans may have Alzheimer’s. It is ranked as the sixth leading cause of death in the United States, and the most common cause of dementia among older adults. Rutland Regional Medical Center (RRMC) is inviting the community to attend two free Alzheimer awareness seminars that provide information on the differences between normal aging and dementia, and how to deal with dementia-related behavior

On Tuesday, February 20, from 6 to 7:30 p.m., Dr. Walter Gundel, Alzheimer’s Association community educator will present ‘The Basics: Memory Loss, Dementia and Alzheimer’s Disease.’ Learn the differences between normal aging and dementia. Dr. Gundel will explore how the brain works, define dementia, go through the stages of the disease, explain the importance of clinical trials, and give an overview of the programs and services offered by the Alzheimer’s Association.

On Tuesday, February 27, from 6 to 7:30 p.m., Pamela Beidler, director of Programs and Outreach, will present ‘Understanding and Responding to Dementia-Related Behavior.’ During the middle stage of dementia, the person with the disease often starts to exhibit new behaviors that can be confusing for a caregiver. These behaviors are a form of communication, and are essential to understanding the needs of the person with dementia. Through practical information, resources and interviews with experts, this program will help caregivers to address the challenges of dementia related behaviors.

Both classes will be held at the CVPS/Leahy Community Health Education Center at Rutland Regional Medical Center, 160 Allen Street in Rutland. Each one is free and open to the public. Refreshments will be available. Pre-registration is required at 802-772-2400 or rrmc.org.

Sample Movement & Yoga Classes

Shake it up and find your center during two free demo classes at the Manchester Community Library, on Saturday, January 27. At 10 a.m., join Alexandra Langstaff for a 45-minute session of Shake Your Soul, an engaging, fun and creative dance class for adults. No experience is necessary, just a desire to release tension and move to excellent music in a supportive, joyful environment. Irene Cole will offer a free hatha yoga class from 11 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. Guided by the breath, the group will flow through a gentle practice of classic poses. All are welcome to discover what hatha yoga can bring to the body, mind and spirit. Please bring a yoga mat. This day of energy and renewal is free and open to the public. Participants should wear comfortable clothes to stretch in. Manchester Community Library is located at 138 Cemetery Avenue. in Manchester Center, VT. Space is limited; to reserve your space, email events@mclvt.org or call Cindy Waters at 802-549-4577.

The Opiate Effect

On Thursday, January 25, at 6:30 p.m., join Vermont PBS and the Manchester Community Library for a free showing of ‘The Opiate Effect,’ an award-winning short documentary, followed by a panel discussion on prevention of drug abuse and educational strategies and resources, geared towards youth. Panel members include James Reilly of United Counseling Service, Beth Sausville of the Vermont Department of Children and Families, Maryann Morris of The Collaborative, Wendy Galbraith of Fed Up Manchester and Nissa Walke with Blueprint for Health. Andrew McKeever of GNAT- TV will moderate. Manchester Community Library is located at 138 Cemetery Avenue in Manchester Center. To attend, register at bit.ly/opiateeffect. For details, call Heidi French at 802-442-5491.

VNA Hospice Volunteer Training

The Visiting Nurse Association and Hospice of the Southwest Region is providing free training for those interested in becoming hospice volunteers. They will meet every Thursday in March from 9 a.m. to 12 noon. Pre-registration is requested for the training. Once training is complete, assignments and schedules are tailored to the volunteer’s preferences. Volunteers must be at least 16 years old and need to pass a background check. No previous experience is required. Hospice volunteers provide support to patients facing terminal illness and their families. Volunteer training covers the basic principles of hospice, patient care, pain and symptom management, spiritual caregiving and understanding grief and loss, as well as listening skills and using appropriate words to comfort patients and their loved ones at the end of life.

After completing the class, volunteers provide respite for caregivers, offer companionship for the patient, run errands and more. “Whether someone is interested in providing direct or indirect support, hospice volunteers are an integral part of the hospice team,” said Mary Pleasant, Hospice volunteer coordinator. “Hospice volunteering allows caring individuals to use their gifts and skills to help provide patients, caregivers and families with the most peaceful and comfortable end-of-life experience possible. Not only do our volunteers tell us they have a deeper understanding of death and dying, but they also gain an enriched sense of other cultures and beliefs and have an enhanced sense of fulfillment to the community.” For more information or to enroll, call Mary at 802-442-0540 or email at mary.pleasant@vnahsr.org.