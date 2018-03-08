Mind & Body

Rutland Community Resource Fair

On Monday, March 12, from 1-4 p.m., Rutland Regional Medical Center (RRMC) will be hosting a free Community Resource Fair in the CVPS/Leahy Community Health Education Center. Many local nonprofit agencies and organizations will be represented from areas such as transportation, behavioral health, substance abuse, home health and nursing services, housing, community action, food security and pediatrics. This event will give individuals an opportunity to have face time with these organizations to ask questions and take away valuable resources and information. Light refreshments will be served. For information, contact Jessica Guardado at 802-747-1636.

Forum to Look at Opiate Crisis

The public is invited to a forum focused on the opiate crisis at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 6, at the Federated Church of East Arlington on Ice Pond Road. This event is being presented by the Church in collaboration with the Arlington Renewal Project and The Collaborative, with additional support from the Arlington Nursing Association.

There are few individuals who have not been affected in some way by the opiate crisis. In Vermont, 106 people died from overdoses in 2016. The Vermont Department of Health predicts that the 2017 statistics are tracking close to that same number, and opiate use has affected many community institutions.

This forum will convene a panel of local experts who will provide an overview of its impact on the Arlington, Sunderland and Sandgate communities. There will be significant time for attendees to ask questions and an opportunity to continue the discussion over refreshments afterwards. For more information, contact Reverend Kathy Clark at 802-375-2548.

Guardians ad Litem Needed

Bennington County, Southwestern Vermont is in need of Guardians ad Litem. The State of Vermont mandates that a Guardian ad Litem (GaL) be appointed when a child comes to the attention of the Family Court because of abuse and neglect. Judges may appoint a GaL for juveniles involved in delinquency cases, for children in custody disputes, and in some vulnerable adult cases. The role of the Guardian ad litem is to advocate for the best interest of the child and to ensure they do not get lost in the system. For information, contact Tony Krulikowski at anthony.krulikowski@vermont.gov or visit vermontjudiciary.org.