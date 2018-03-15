Mind & Body

Bennington Dance Circle

Anyone can dance! Bring your friends to Nataraja, a monthly gathering for the local dance community on Friday, March 16, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at The Yoga Place, 532 Main Street, Bennington. Nataraja was created out of a desire from and for dancers of any shape, size and ability to have a safe and fun place to find their artistic expression. Talking is kept to a minimum. Please bring your water bottle. Each person is encouraged to make a $5 donation, with the proceeds to be donated to Greater Bennington Interfaith Community Services. Call 802-442-5331 for more information.

Chair Aerobics at RRMC

If you have difficulty standing or walking, it doesn’t have to mean exercise is out of the question. Chair Aerobics will be offered on Tuesdays and Fridays, from April 3 to 27, from 4 to 5 p.m. in the CVPS/Leahy Community Health Education Center at Rutland Regional Medical Center, 160 Allen Street, Rutland.

The class, instructed by Allyson Taggart, will focus on strength, endurance and flexibility, and is suitable for most beginner levels, and geared towards those who are disabled, recovering from an injury, experiencing joint problems, and/or have difficulty performing exercises that require standing, walking or running for any length of time. Each class will open with an introduction on a topic, a review of the exercises, a workout and a take-home exercise assignment. Topics covered throughout the course will include shoulder mobility/flexibility, endurance and isometric exercise, balance and core strength, and education on the health benefits of aerobic exercise. The cost for the course is $15; payments not received within two weeks of the class date will be considered cancelled unless special arrangements have been made. Class size is limited and there is often a waiting list.

Scholarships are available based on need. Call 802-772-2400 for full details. To pay by credit card, call 802-772-2400. Checks should be payable to RRMC and mailed to: Rutland Regional Medical Center Community Education 435 West Street, Rutland, VT 05701.

Celebrate Recovery to Meet

Relationship Issues, Codependency, Fear,Loss, Anger, Depression – come find FREeDOM from these and hurts at Celebrate Recovery, a safe and caring place to discuss the difficult realities in our lives and find the road to recovery, wholeness and spiritual maturity. The group meets every Wednesday at the First Baptist Church of Manchester, located at the corner of Bonnet and Main Streets. The share food and fellowship at 6 p.m., with the meeting commencing at 6:30. For more information, call 609-203-1293.

Confused About Vermont’s New Health Care System?

Bennington Rights and Democracy is sponsoring a forum where people can learn about Vermont’s new All Payer Health Care System implemented on January 1. Some people in Vermont now get their health care – or at least some of it – through an Accountable Care Organization (ACO.) You may already be in an ACO and not even know it. All Payer is a complicated system that changes how some doctors get paid and how some people get their health care. If you’re like most Vermonters, you don’t know what that means. Here’s your chance to find out. Todd Moore, CEO of OneCare (the ACO you may be in) and Norman Ward, OneCare’s chief medical officer, will be in Bennington on Thursday, March 22, to explain what’s going on, and to take your questions. This free event will be held at Saint Peter’s Episcopal Church, 200 Pleasant Street, starting at 6 p.m. Light refreshments will be available. Questions? Contact Bob Block at 802-375-5955 or rblockd68@comcast.net.

Hands for Hope

Hands for Hope on Main Street in Wallingford announces weekly sales to help reduce their stock of winter clothing. Buy one get one free: men’s and women’s pants, tops, sweaters, skirts, uterwear, shoes and boots.(Excludes boutique rack, nightwear, bathing suits and Cuddle Duds.) Hours are Wednesday to Friday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Proceeds go in part to community needs. Call 802-446-6040 for more information.

New to Medicare?

SVCOA’s SHIP (Statewide Health Insurance Assistance Program) will present a free Medicare Workshop led by Elizabeth Greaney at the Southwestern Vermont Council on Aging office, 160 Benmont Avenue, Bennington, on Wednesday, March 28, from 3 to 5 p.m. SHIP provides information, assistance and support to Medicare beneficiaries who need help selecting or managing public and/or private health insurance benefits. Topics discussed will include Medicare Part A and B; Medicare Part C/Medicare Advantage Plans; and Part D/Prescription Drug Coverage. The discussion will also include Medicare/Medigap Supplemental Insurance, enrollment periods, and coming off of employer-based insurance. Time for questions will also be provided. Reservations are not required, but appreciated; call 802-442-5436 or email egreaney@svcoa.net. A future workshop about this topic will also be held in on April 25. SVCOA is a nonprofit, community-based organization supporting elders 60 and older.