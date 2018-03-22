Mind & Body

‘Resilience: the Biology of Stress and the Science of Hope’

United Counseling Service (UCS) will present the film ‘Resilience: the Biology of Stress and the Science of Hope,’ followed by a presentation on Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACEs) at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 28, at Oldcastle Theatre in Bennington. This documentary delves into the science of ACEs and the birth of a new movement to treat and prevent Toxic Stress. Extremely stressful experiences in childhood are now understood to be one of the leading causes of everything from heart disease and cancer to substance abuse and depression. These experiences can alter brain development and have life-long effects on health and behavior. The film will be followed by a discussion led by Katie Aiken of United Counseling Service and Chris Hultquist of the Mentor Connector. Both are certified trainers in ACEs, and will discuss tips and tools for building resilience and supporting those who have experienced trauma or toxic stress. “We are thrilled that we can bring this film and discussion to the community,” said Lorna Mattern, UCS executive director. “By better understanding ACEs, what they are and how they can manifest themselves years later, communities can work to improve outcomes for our children and families.” The event is free and open to the public. For information, visit ucsvt.org or call 802-442-5491, extension 332.

Physician to Speak on Palliative Care & End-of-Life Issues

Southwestern Vermont Medical Center (SVMC) and Green Mountain Academy for Lifelong Learning (GMALL) will host ‘Palliative Care, Hospice and End-of-Life Issues,’ presented by Allen Hutcheson, MD, a specialist in palliative medicine, which aims to relieve patient suffering during serious illnesses. The class will address the emergence of palliative medicine, how it works and the differences between palliative care and traditional hospice care. Dr. Hutcheson has worked as a family medicine physician with Southwestern Vermont Medical Center (SVMC) since 2011, and has been a member of Dartmouth-Hitchcock Putnam Physicians since the group’s inception in 2012. In his work at SVMC, he works as both a family medicine physician and a palliative care specialist. The event is free, but advanced registration is required. Visit the science section of the programs tab at greenmtnacademy.org to register.

All Payer, ACOs and You

A free informational forum on the new All Payer health care system Vermont implemented in January will be held starting at 6 p.m. on Thursday, March 22, at at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Bennington. This is a change in venue from last week’s notice. Some people in Vermont now get their health care, or at least some of it, through an Accountable Care Organization (ACO); some of them don’t even know it. Most of us don’t know what this all means. Todd Moore, CEO, and Norman Ward, Chief Medical Officer, of OneCare (the ACO you may be in) will explain what’s going on and take your questions. Light refreshments will be served. The event is sponsored by Rights and Democracy Bennington. For more information, contact Bob Block at 802-375-5955 or rblockd68@comcast.net

Writers for Recovery

Writers for Recovery, a Vermont organization offering writing workshops for people recovering from or impacted by addiction, is bringing a ten-week writing workshop to Turning Point Recovery Center in Springfield. The workshop will be held Thursdays from 1 to 2:30 p.m. starting April 12. Led by fiction writers Gary Lee Miller and Felicity Haselton, the workshop is open to anyone interested in using writing to explore recovery. Writing sessions are short, and are suitable for writers at all levels, including beginners.

Writers for Recovery emphasizes building community around writing and giving and receiving positive feedback. If they wish, participants can have their work published on the Writers for Recovery website and in One Imagined Word at a Time, our annual anthology.

Writers for Recovery was founded in 2013 by Gary Lee Miller and filmmaker Bess O’Brien, whose award-winning film, ‘The Hungry Heart,’ tells the story of prescription opiate addiction in Vermon’s Northeast Kingdom. Visiting writers have included Vermont Poet Laureate Sydney Lea; Ellen Lesser, fiction writer and current director of the Vermont College of Fine Arts MFA in Writing Program; Angela Palm, author of the memoir ‘Riverine;’ Dan Bolles, music editor at Seven Days; and Jack Maroney and Jim DiReda, co-authors of the memoir, ‘The East Side of Addiction.’ Jessica Hendry Nelson, author of the memoir, ‘If Only You People Could Follow Directions,’ is also a Writers for Recovery workshop leader.

“Telling stories is such a therapeutic experience and we have so much to learn from others when we listen,” says O’Brien. “We’re so pleased to be offering this workshop with the folks at Turning Point. I encourage not only people in recovery to attend, but family members who have or are struggling with children, spouses, relatives and friends around this difficult disease.” To reserve your spot, contact Gary Lee Miller at writersforrecovery@icloud.com.

Women’s Sanctuary

A Women’s Sanctuary will be held on Friday, March 30, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., at the Arlington Community House, 3854 Main Street, Arlington, facilitated by Teresa King. Visit thelargerpicture.com for details.