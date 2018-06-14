Mind & Body

Calming the Mind with Meditation

People facing adversity embody grit, ingenuity, determination and courage. On Thursday, June 14, ‘Street Meditation: How to Calm Your Mind at Any Moment,’ Jennie Schoerke will share information on a key tool she has used in the face of adversity: meditation. First, you will hear a few facts about meditation, including its effect on the brain, then you’ll learn two different strategies for calming your mind in any real-life situation that suddenly upsets you. Her presentation will be held from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. at the Unitarian Universalist Meetinghouse, 108 School Street, Bennington. Schoerke was born with a disability whose impact was underestimated by professionals for over four decades. Once addressed, her life improved markedly. She has studied Zen, Shambhala, Vipassana and mindfulness meditation, and practices calming her own mind so she can fight injustice as effectively as possible. This a free event and all are welcome; registration is required to ensure enough supplies. For details or to request accommodations, contact Lynn Mazza at lmazza@vcil.org or 802-442-1876.

Alzheimer’s Workshop in Cambridge

Cambridge Public Library is hosting a workshop with the Alzheimer’s Association at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, June 20. Learn the facts about Alzheimer’s Disease, dementia and memory loss, including information on detection, causes and risk factors, stages of the disease, treatment and more. The Library is located at 21 West Main Street in Cambridge, N.Y. For more information, call 518-677-2443.

Talk to Address Bariatric Surgery

On Monday, June 18, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Dr. Philip Lapp from Rutland Regional Medical Center’s Diabetes and Endocrinology Care Service, will be presenting an in-depth discussion on bariatric surgery in the CVPS/Leahy Community Health Education Center at the hospital. Learn the effects of bariatric surgery and how it can prevent and treat chronic health conditions such as diabetes, hypertension and heart disease. The event is free; advance registration is requested by calling 802-772-2400. Light, healthy refreshments will be served. For more information visit rrmc.org.

Bennington Dance Circle

Anyone can dance! Bring your friends to Nataraja, a monthly gathering for the local dance community on Friday, June 15, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at The Yoga Place, 532 Main Street, Bennington. Nataraja was created out of a desire from and for dancers of any shape, size and ability to have a safe and fun place to find their artistic expression. Talking is kept to a minimum. Please bring your water bottle. Each person is encouraged to make a $5 donation, with the proceeds to be donated to Greater Bennington Interfaith Community Services. Call 802-442-5331 for information.