Mind & Body

Green Mountain Club Hikes

The Manchester Section of the Green Mountain Club will hike to Owl’s Head with on Saturday, June 23. The group will meet at 8:30 a.m. at the Dorset swimming quarry to carpool to the trail head. The hike is five and a half miles with a climbof about 1300 feet. Bring lunch, snacks, fluids, a spare layer and a raincoat just in case. RSVP to Katie Brooks at ktktadams@comcast.net or 516-978-4016.

The Killington Section of the Green Mountain Club invites hikers to meet them at Rutland’s Main Street Park at 9 a.m. on Saturday, June 23, for a mystery hike. Come with ideas!

The Bennington Section of the Green Mountain Club with walk the two and a half mile loop on a designated trail through woods and open meadows in the hilly countryside of the historic Walloomsac Battlegound in Walloomsac, N.Y. on Sunday, June 24. Tea, juice and cake will be served afterwards. Meet at 1 p.m. at the Bennington Recreation Center. RSVP to hike leader Harda Bradford at 802-447-7065 or sbwhips4@sovernet.

All hikers are advised to come dressed appropriately and bring water, food and bug repellent.

Diabetes Management

Diabetes can cause serious health problems like heart disease, blindness and kidney failure. If you are living with Type 2 Diabetes, the Healthier Living Workshop for Diabetes can help you better manage your disease and prevent serious problems. This free program starts Thursday, June 28, from 1:30 to 4 p.m., and runs every Thursday for the next six weeks, ending August 2, at Templewood Court, 5 Tremont Street, Rutland. Learn about healthy eating, exercise, monitoring blood sugar, managing stress and more. To register, call Krista Neary at 802-776-5507.

Salem Weight Watchers

There will be an information session for Weight Watchers on Monday, June 25 at 3:30 p.m. at the Courthouse Community Center at 58 East Broadway in Salem, N.Y. A minimum of 20 people need to sign up for the next 12-week session slated to begin July 2.

VNA & Hospice to Expand Facilities

The Visiting Nurse Association and Hospice of the Southwest Region is breaking ground at 7 Albert Cree Drive in Rutland for an expansion of its facilities. The 3,000 square foot expansion will be built primarily to meet the demands of growth within the agency’s Hospice program. The project, designed by architect Edward Clark with construction project management and building by Naylor and Breen Builders, will blend the new addition with the existing structure and incorporate interdisciplinary environments for Hospice team collaboration. A new parking lot will add 30 additional spaces. Once completed, the addition will provide needed space for staff training, education, and collaboration and will feature additional spaces for bereavement support, a resource library and meeting rooms. The expansion will be funded through a variety of sources, but primarily through a special $850,000 capital campaign. The ‘Life’s Journey’ Campaign under the leadership of Board member Bill Bannerman has already raised about $200,000. The campaign will officially kick-off at the groundbreaking ceremony at 12 noon on Thursday, June 21, and will include a specia announcement.