Mind & Body

Full Moon Walk at Merck

The staff at Merck Forest and Farmland Center will lead a Full Buck Moon Walk from 6 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, July 28. The hike will be of moderate difficulty and will take place weather permitting. Wear sturdy footgear, bring a headlamp, water and snacks. The cost is $5 per person; reservations are requested at 802-394-7836. Merck Forest and Farmland Center is located at 3270 Route 315 in Rupert. Call 802-394-7836 or visit merckforest.org to learn more.

Bennington Blood Drive

Southwestern Vermont Medical Center is hosting an American Red Cross Blood Drive from 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday, August 2, in its employee cafeteria. To make an appointment to donate, visit redcrossblood.org or call 800-733-2767. Walk-ins will be accommodated as well. Those who are unfamiliar with the SVMC campus may stop at the information desk in the main lobby for directions to the drive. For any other information, call 802-447-5345.

Experience Holistic Healing

The 40th annual Southern Vermont Art and Craft Festival is fast approaching and you’re not going to want to miss its Healing Day on Saturday, August 4. The Bennington Holistic Healing Practitioners are organizing this special event to be held at Camelot Village in Bennington from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Their booth will be offering Reiki, acupuncture, massage, mindfulness-based stress reduction techniques and more. Experience the relaxing effects of holistic medicine. They will be among 150 other vendors participating. Bring your friends and family, because they’ll be something for everyone with a variety of food, entertainment, art and crafts to explore, kid’s activities and more.