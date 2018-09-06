Mind & Body

Support Groups at Grace Cottage

Free support groups are available at the Grace Cottage Community Wellness Center, 133 Grafton Road/Route 35, Townshend. A Weight Loss Support Group starts September 11 and will meet each Tuesday from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.; call 802-365-3766. Mental Illness Family Support Group meets on the second Tuesday of every month from 6:30 to 8 p.m., facilitated by trained members of the National Alliance on Mental Illness; call 713-591-2857. The Living Alone Support Group meets on the third Wednesday of every month from 10:15 to 11:45 p.m.; call 802-365-4115 extension 108. An Alzheimer’s Caregiver Support Group meets on the first Thursday of the month from 11 a.m. to 12 noon; call 802-365-3763.

NAMI Support Group

NAMI Connection Recovery Support Group Meetings are held every Tuesday from 12 to 1:30 p.m. at United Counseling Service, CRT Center, 316 Dewey Street, Bennington. They are free, 90-minute recovery support groups for people living with mental illness where people learn from one another’s experiences, share coping strategies and offer mutual encouragement and understanding. The groups provide an ongoing opportunity to discuss the challenges of living with mental illness and the techniques for maintaining wellness. All meetings are facilitated by trained NAMI peers living in recovery.